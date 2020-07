Amenities

Beautiful well maintained 2 bedrooms , 2.1 half bath townhomes located in one of the most desirable area of Plano with walking distance to community pool . This lovely unit is close to stonebriar mall , restaurants , shopping center , Sam's and Wall mart and offers Frisco ISD . Wood floor all around in first floor , Refrigerator along with black appliances .