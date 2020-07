8727 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel microwave refrigerator

YOU'LL LOVE THIS IMPECCABLE END UNIT TOWN HM LOCATED IN FANTASTIC NW PLANO LOCATION AND AWARD WINNING FRISCO ISD!! THIS SPACIOUS 3 BED, 2.1 BATH END UNIT BOASTS AN EXCELLENT FLOOR-PLAN. KING SIZED MASTER BEDROOM ALONG WITH SPACIOUS AND WELL LIT SECONDARY BEDROOMS. GENEROUS SIZE KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY AND FRIENDS. STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. FAST ACCESS TO 121 AND DFW AIRPORT. FIVE MINUTES FROM STONEBRIAR MALL, SHOPS AT LEGACY AND MYRIAD OF WORLD CLASS DINNING VENUES. BEST VALUE IN BRIAR HILL ESTATES. DON'T MISS THIS GEM +