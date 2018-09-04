8725 Country Glen Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities game room pool media room

Spacious 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath & incredible pool w waterfall & slide. Open floor plan w vaulted ceilings, hardwood floor and plantation shutters. kitchen features granite counters, island, double oven & gas cooktop. First floor master suite has granite vanity, jetted tub & separate shower. Oversized game room, media room and 3 bedrooms up. Conveniently located to 121, shops, restaurants & excellent schools. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



* Pool care included with monthly rent!



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com