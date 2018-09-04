All apartments in Plano
8725 Country Glen Crossing

Location

8725 Country Glen Crossing, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
game room
media room
oven
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
game room
pool
media room
Spacious 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath & incredible pool w waterfall & slide. Open floor plan w vaulted ceilings, hardwood floor and plantation shutters. kitchen features granite counters, island, double oven & gas cooktop. First floor master suite has granite vanity, jetted tub & separate shower. Oversized game room, media room and 3 bedrooms up. Conveniently located to 121, shops, restaurants & excellent schools. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

* Pool care included with monthly rent!

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=wYRF2UpqIa&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8725 Country Glen Crossing have any available units?
8725 Country Glen Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8725 Country Glen Crossing have?
Some of 8725 Country Glen Crossing's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8725 Country Glen Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
8725 Country Glen Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8725 Country Glen Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 8725 Country Glen Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8725 Country Glen Crossing offer parking?
No, 8725 Country Glen Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 8725 Country Glen Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8725 Country Glen Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8725 Country Glen Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 8725 Country Glen Crossing has a pool.
Does 8725 Country Glen Crossing have accessible units?
No, 8725 Country Glen Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 8725 Country Glen Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 8725 Country Glen Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.

