8715 Bigelow Drive

PRIME Location in Plano with spectacular Frisco schools! Townhome is an end unit and located across from pool and backs to greenbelt! Open and bright floorplan with kitchen overlooking spacious living area. Updated kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Dining area has glass French doors leading to a perfect sized, fenced backyard and views of the greenbelt. Versatile bonus area upstairs can be used as a study along with the 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom is large with beautiful master bath. New carpet. Easy access to Plano and Frisco corporate HQs, shopping, dining and more! Ready for immediate move in!