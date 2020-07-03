All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 27 2020 at 3:44 AM

8715 Bigelow Drive

8715 Bigelow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8715 Bigelow Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
PRIME Location in Plano with spectacular Frisco schools! Townhome is an end unit and located across from pool and backs to greenbelt! Open and bright floorplan with kitchen overlooking spacious living area. Updated kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Dining area has glass French doors leading to a perfect sized, fenced backyard and views of the greenbelt. Versatile bonus area upstairs can be used as a study along with the 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom is large with beautiful master bath. New carpet. Easy access to Plano and Frisco corporate HQs, shopping, dining and more! Ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8715 Bigelow Drive have any available units?
8715 Bigelow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8715 Bigelow Drive have?
Some of 8715 Bigelow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8715 Bigelow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8715 Bigelow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8715 Bigelow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8715 Bigelow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8715 Bigelow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8715 Bigelow Drive offers parking.
Does 8715 Bigelow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8715 Bigelow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8715 Bigelow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8715 Bigelow Drive has a pool.
Does 8715 Bigelow Drive have accessible units?
No, 8715 Bigelow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8715 Bigelow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8715 Bigelow Drive has units with dishwashers.

