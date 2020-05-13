All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:30 PM

8632 Pauline St

8632 Pauline Street · No Longer Available
Location

8632 Pauline Street, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pool
playground
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Available 07/01/20 large 3 bedrooms townhouse with great schools - Property Id: 257342

best frisco schools. 3 large bedrooms and 2 living rooms. Hardwood floor on first floor and master bedroom. Swimming pool and playground. Partially furnished option. Fridge/washer/dryer/guest bedroom furnisher/master bedroom mattress/sofa/vacuum included in rent Not optional. Renter pay HOA
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257342
Property Id 257342

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5688827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8632 Pauline St have any available units?
8632 Pauline St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8632 Pauline St have?
Some of 8632 Pauline St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8632 Pauline St currently offering any rent specials?
8632 Pauline St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8632 Pauline St pet-friendly?
No, 8632 Pauline St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8632 Pauline St offer parking?
No, 8632 Pauline St does not offer parking.
Does 8632 Pauline St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8632 Pauline St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8632 Pauline St have a pool?
Yes, 8632 Pauline St has a pool.
Does 8632 Pauline St have accessible units?
No, 8632 Pauline St does not have accessible units.
Does 8632 Pauline St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8632 Pauline St does not have units with dishwashers.

