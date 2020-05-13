8632 Pauline St

Available 07/01/20 large 3 bedrooms townhouse with great schools - Property Id: 257342
best frisco schools. 3 large bedrooms and 2 living rooms. Hardwood floor on first floor and master bedroom. Swimming pool and playground. Partially furnished option. Fridge/washer/dryer/guest bedroom furnisher/master bedroom mattress/sofa/vacuum included in rent Not optional. Renter pay HOA Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257342 Property Id 257342
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5688827)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
