8632 Pauline St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pool playground furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

Available 07/01/20 large 3 bedrooms townhouse with great schools - Property Id: 257342



best frisco schools. 3 large bedrooms and 2 living rooms. Hardwood floor on first floor and master bedroom. Swimming pool and playground. Partially furnished option. Fridge/washer/dryer/guest bedroom furnisher/master bedroom mattress/sofa/vacuum included in rent Not optional. Renter pay HOA

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257342

Property Id 257342



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5688827)