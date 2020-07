Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage tennis court

Ready to Move in! Outstanding Drees home in the Estates of Russell Creek. Excellent floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 livings plus a game room with hardwood floors and tile throughout. Luxurious master suite with a walk in closet. Walking distance to schools, community pool, park and tennis courts. Convenient to the North Dallas Tollway, major employment, schools, restaurants and shops. Don't miss out!