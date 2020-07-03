All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8521 Maltby Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8521 Maltby Court
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:27 PM

8521 Maltby Court

8521 Maltby Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8521 Maltby Court, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This beautiful 2-story 4 bedroom 3 bath brick home is nestled on an oversized pie-shaped cul-de-sac lot in the heart of Plano. Easy access and convenience to parks & recreation, shopping & entertainment. This home features hardwood & ceramic tile floors throughout - no carpet! Upon entry, you will love the open, high ceiling floor plan with gorgeous views. The kitchen features a center island with tall kitchen cabinets & an eat-in dining area. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet & large open bathroom. The backyard provides plenty of room for play and entertainment. There is even a Secret Garden with raised beds! Excellent schools within the Plano ISD. WASHER/DRYER AND FRIDGE INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8521 Maltby Court have any available units?
8521 Maltby Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8521 Maltby Court have?
Some of 8521 Maltby Court's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8521 Maltby Court currently offering any rent specials?
8521 Maltby Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8521 Maltby Court pet-friendly?
No, 8521 Maltby Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8521 Maltby Court offer parking?
No, 8521 Maltby Court does not offer parking.
Does 8521 Maltby Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8521 Maltby Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8521 Maltby Court have a pool?
No, 8521 Maltby Court does not have a pool.
Does 8521 Maltby Court have accessible units?
No, 8521 Maltby Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8521 Maltby Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8521 Maltby Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District