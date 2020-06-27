All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8509 Loomis Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8509 Loomis Drive
Last updated March 21 2019 at 12:18 PM

8509 Loomis Drive

8509 Loomis Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8509 Loomis Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful entryway leading to a beautiful open staircase with hand scraped hardwood, 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath Home in West Plano with Exemplary Frisco Schools. Hand scraped hardwood floors in study, Formal living, dining, Family room and stairs, granite countertops, island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances in Kitchen, Family room with Vaulted ceilings, Updated Master bathroom, Marble Fireplace, decorative nooks, large bright windows. Custom Chandeliers, designer paint, three living areas! Beautiful curb appeal! Save tons of money on utilities with the *SOLAR PANELS*, extra insulation in the attic! This house needs nothing more, perfect for the family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8509 Loomis Drive have any available units?
8509 Loomis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8509 Loomis Drive have?
Some of 8509 Loomis Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8509 Loomis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8509 Loomis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8509 Loomis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8509 Loomis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8509 Loomis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8509 Loomis Drive offers parking.
Does 8509 Loomis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8509 Loomis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8509 Loomis Drive have a pool?
No, 8509 Loomis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8509 Loomis Drive have accessible units?
No, 8509 Loomis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8509 Loomis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8509 Loomis Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District