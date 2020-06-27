8509 Loomis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful entryway leading to a beautiful open staircase with hand scraped hardwood, 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath Home in West Plano with Exemplary Frisco Schools. Hand scraped hardwood floors in study, Formal living, dining, Family room and stairs, granite countertops, island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances in Kitchen, Family room with Vaulted ceilings, Updated Master bathroom, Marble Fireplace, decorative nooks, large bright windows. Custom Chandeliers, designer paint, three living areas! Beautiful curb appeal! Save tons of money on utilities with the *SOLAR PANELS*, extra insulation in the attic! This house needs nothing more, perfect for the family!