Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave furnished

Fully furnished! Available for move in immediately! Short term lease only! 3 months or 6 months with a month to month option afterwards!

Gorgeous home located walking distance to Russell Creek park and highly rated schools. Centrally located in West Plano in a highly sought after quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping and highways. Wood floor throughout with plenty of storage space. Open layout and perfect for family living!