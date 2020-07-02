8308 Stone Ridge Drive

Amenities
Beautiful one story 4 Bedroom, 2 bath & 1 study home with best Plano School - Skagga, Rice, Jasper & Plano West! Large living room with fireplace. Big kitchen with new granite countertops, water faucet, sink & garbage disposal. Gas cooktop. Huge kitchen island opens to living room. Big master with large walk in closet. New wood floor installed in 4 bedrooms and office. Wood floor and ceramic tile throughout the whole house for easy clean up. New fence. Community pool on the same block, jogging-bike paths, parks & playground. 5 minutes walk distance to Skaggs, Rice & large Russell Creek Park. Easy access to the DNT, Stonebriar Mall, Legacy West and Toyota HQ. Pet case by case. Available date June 1, 2020.