Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8308 Stone Ridge Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:49 PM

8308 Stone Ridge Drive

8308 Stone Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8308 Stone Ridge Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful one story 4 Bedroom, 2 bath & 1 study home with best Plano School - Skagga, Rice, Jasper & Plano West! Large living room with fireplace. Big kitchen with new granite countertops, water faucet, sink & garbage disposal. Gas cooktop. Huge kitchen island opens to living room. Big master with large walk in closet. New wood floor installed in 4 bedrooms and office. Wood floor and ceramic tile throughout the whole house for easy clean up. New fence. Community pool on the same block, jogging-bike paths, parks & playground. 5 minutes walk distance to Skaggs, Rice & large Russell Creek Park. Easy access to the DNT, Stonebriar Mall, Legacy West and Toyota HQ. Pet case by case. Available date June 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8308 Stone Ridge Drive have any available units?
8308 Stone Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8308 Stone Ridge Drive have?
Some of 8308 Stone Ridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8308 Stone Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8308 Stone Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8308 Stone Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8308 Stone Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8308 Stone Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8308 Stone Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 8308 Stone Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8308 Stone Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8308 Stone Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8308 Stone Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 8308 Stone Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8308 Stone Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8308 Stone Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8308 Stone Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

