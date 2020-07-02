8308 Stone Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Beautiful one story 4 Bedroom, 2 bath & 1 study home with best Plano School - Skagga, Rice, Jasper & Plano West! Large living room with fireplace. Big kitchen with new granite countertops, water faucet, sink & garbage disposal. Gas cooktop. Huge kitchen island opens to living room. Big master with large walk in closet. New wood floor installed in 4 bedrooms and office. Wood floor and ceramic tile throughout the whole house for easy clean up. New fence. Community pool on the same block, jogging-bike paths, parks & playground. 5 minutes walk distance to Skaggs, Rice & large Russell Creek Park. Easy access to the DNT, Stonebriar Mall, Legacy West and Toyota HQ. Pet case by case. Available date June 1, 2020.