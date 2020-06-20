8245 Mura Dr

Amenities
Excellent Corner Lot 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in established neighborhood. Open floor plan, kitchen with breakfast area and work-space overlooking family room. Tile throughout the home with Carpet in Bedrooms. Dual sinks and Granite in Master. Formal dining can be used as study or second living. Backyard landscaping with tons of trees offers shade and 8 foot privacy fence to relax on the Gazebo-Deck! Excellent location and award winning Plano ISD! Pictures taken prior to current occupancy. $20 HVAC Filter program required.
2 Car Garage
Balcony/Patio
Built In Oven
Ceiling Fan
Central Heat & Air
Disposal
Electric Range
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Garden Tub
Pets Allowed
Walk In Closets