Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8245 Mura Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8245 Mura Dr

8245 Mura Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8245 Mura Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/adc41ad007 ----
Excellent Corner Lot 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in established neighborhood. Open floor plan, kitchen with breakfast area and work-space overlooking family room. Tile throughout the home with Carpet in Bedrooms. Dual sinks and Granite in Master. Formal dining can be used as study or second living. Backyard landscaping with tons of trees offers shade and 8 foot privacy fence to relax on the Gazebo-Deck! Excellent location and award winning Plano ISD! Pictures taken prior to current occupancy. $20 HVAC Filter program required.

2 Car Garage
Balcony/Patio
Built In Oven
Ceiling Fan
Central Heat & Air
Disposal
Electric Range
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Garden Tub
Pets Allowed
Walk In Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8245 Mura Dr have any available units?
8245 Mura Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8245 Mura Dr have?
Some of 8245 Mura Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8245 Mura Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8245 Mura Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8245 Mura Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8245 Mura Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8245 Mura Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8245 Mura Dr offers parking.
Does 8245 Mura Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8245 Mura Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8245 Mura Dr have a pool?
No, 8245 Mura Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8245 Mura Dr have accessible units?
No, 8245 Mura Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8245 Mura Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8245 Mura Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

