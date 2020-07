Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, 1494 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and beautiful brick fire place. Huge kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of storage! Huge master with walk in shower. Covered porch in back yard! Pets acceptable on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.