GREAT home, high wood fence. 0pen-Floorplan Located in Well Established Neighborhood. New carpet,Hardwood in Hallway and Breakfast Area, Fresh paint. Kitchen Opens up to Living Area, Breakfast and Dining Area. Very Large Master Walk In Closet. Cathedral Ceilings. NEW SS APPLIANCES, FRIDGE TOO. Wood Burning Brick Fireplace.Covered Patio out Back for those Barbecues! Nice Trees Providing Shade.