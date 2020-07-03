All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 800 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
800 13th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

800 13th Street

800 13th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

800 13th Street, Plano, TX 75074
Douglass

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath near Downtown Plano includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl, W/D connections, central heat/air, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is on a corner lot, located minutes from so many unique dining establishments. You're minutes from BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, Ye Old Butcher Shop, Genghis Grill, Le Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe, Urban Rio Cantina & Grill and so much more. It's also by Cost Plus World Market, Big Lots, Sears, The Home Depot and other shopping. Two blocks north is Downtown Plano, with Haggard Park and the Downtown Plano DART Station.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 13th Street have any available units?
800 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 13th Street have?
Some of 800 13th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 800 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 800 13th Street offers parking.
Does 800 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 13th Street have a pool?
No, 800 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 800 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 800 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District