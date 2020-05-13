7939 Parkwood Boulevard

Amenities
Great Deal!!!RENT REDUCED to $2395***VERY conveniently located Awesome Town-home with **2 Master bedrooms.** walking distance to Shops at Legacy! Meticulously maintained with tons of upgrades , this home features granite counters, upgraded chefs pantry with pull out drawers built in, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors & wrought iron spindles, 3rd flr living space can be media-game-bedroom with full bathroom and walk in closet, This home is perfect for anyone seeking a low maintenance life style.
***Refrigerator Included in the rent***