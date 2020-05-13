All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7939 Parkwood Boulevard

7939 Parkwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7939 Parkwood Dr, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Great Deal!!!RENT REDUCED to $2395***VERY conveniently located Awesome Town-home with **2 Master bedrooms.** walking distance to Shops at Legacy! Meticulously maintained with tons of upgrades , this home features granite counters, upgraded chefs pantry with pull out drawers built in, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors & wrought iron spindles, 3rd flr living space can be media-game-bedroom with full bathroom and walk in closet, This home is perfect for anyone seeking a low maintenance life style.
***Refrigerator Included in the rent***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7939 Parkwood Boulevard have any available units?
7939 Parkwood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7939 Parkwood Boulevard have?
Some of 7939 Parkwood Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7939 Parkwood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7939 Parkwood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7939 Parkwood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7939 Parkwood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7939 Parkwood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7939 Parkwood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7939 Parkwood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7939 Parkwood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7939 Parkwood Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7939 Parkwood Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7939 Parkwood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7939 Parkwood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7939 Parkwood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7939 Parkwood Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

