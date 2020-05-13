7939 Parkwood Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Deal!!!RENT REDUCED to $2395***VERY conveniently located Awesome Town-home with **2 Master bedrooms.** walking distance to Shops at Legacy! Meticulously maintained with tons of upgrades , this home features granite counters, upgraded chefs pantry with pull out drawers built in, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors & wrought iron spindles, 3rd flr living space can be media-game-bedroom with full bathroom and walk in closet, This home is perfect for anyone seeking a low maintenance life style.

***Refrigerator Included in the rent***