Last updated November 16 2019

7921 Parkwood Boulevard

7921 Parkwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7921 Parkwood Boulevard, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath upgraded end unit in Town Homes at Legacy Town Center! Low-maintenance lifestyle! Terrific location! Walk to shopping & restaurants! 1st level features wood floors; open Island Kitchen w gas cooktop, granite counters & stnlss steel appls; Living-Dining, fireplace & builtins! 3 BRs on 2nd level including Master BR & luxe bath w garden tub, sep.shower & walkin custom closet! 3rd floor offers a pre-wired Game-Media space that also makes an awesome 4th BR with full bath & walkin closet! French door opens to top floor covered balcony with expansive city views! 2 car garage has storage space & epoxy floors! Award-winning Frisco ISD schools! You'll love living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7921 Parkwood Boulevard have any available units?
7921 Parkwood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7921 Parkwood Boulevard have?
Some of 7921 Parkwood Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7921 Parkwood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7921 Parkwood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7921 Parkwood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7921 Parkwood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7921 Parkwood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7921 Parkwood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7921 Parkwood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7921 Parkwood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7921 Parkwood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7921 Parkwood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7921 Parkwood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7921 Parkwood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7921 Parkwood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7921 Parkwood Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

