7921 Parkwood Boulevard

Fabulous 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath upgraded end unit in Town Homes at Legacy Town Center! Low-maintenance lifestyle! Terrific location! Walk to shopping & restaurants! 1st level features wood floors; open Island Kitchen w gas cooktop, granite counters & stnlss steel appls; Living-Dining, fireplace & builtins! 3 BRs on 2nd level including Master BR & luxe bath w garden tub, sep.shower & walkin custom closet! 3rd floor offers a pre-wired Game-Media space that also makes an awesome 4th BR with full bath & walkin closet! French door opens to top floor covered balcony with expansive city views! 2 car garage has storage space & epoxy floors! Award-winning Frisco ISD schools! You'll love living here!