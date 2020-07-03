7921 Belinda Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Executive style townhome with great location. Upscale recently remodeled, in walking distance to Shops of Legacy! Awesome 3rd floor covered deck great for entertaining. Game Room could be easily used as a 4th Bedroom with a full bath adjacent. Unit has beautiful view of the park area. Loaded with upgrades such as Granite tops in Kitchen, all stainless steel appliances including fridge, updated tile-like-hardwood flooring, vessel sinks and granite in master bath. Convenient access to Dallas North Tollway and 121. Exemplary Frisco Schools.