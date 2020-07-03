All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 29 2019 at 8:30 PM

7921 Belinda Lane

7921 Belinda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7921 Belinda Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Executive style townhome with great location. Upscale recently remodeled, in walking distance to Shops of Legacy! Awesome 3rd floor covered deck great for entertaining. Game Room could be easily used as a 4th Bedroom with a full bath adjacent. Unit has beautiful view of the park area. Loaded with upgrades such as Granite tops in Kitchen, all stainless steel appliances including fridge, updated tile-like-hardwood flooring, vessel sinks and granite in master bath. Convenient access to Dallas North Tollway and 121. Exemplary Frisco Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7921 Belinda Lane have any available units?
7921 Belinda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7921 Belinda Lane have?
Some of 7921 Belinda Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7921 Belinda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7921 Belinda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7921 Belinda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7921 Belinda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7921 Belinda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7921 Belinda Lane offers parking.
Does 7921 Belinda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7921 Belinda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7921 Belinda Lane have a pool?
No, 7921 Belinda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7921 Belinda Lane have accessible units?
No, 7921 Belinda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7921 Belinda Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7921 Belinda Lane has units with dishwashers.

