7905 Sloan Circle

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3-2-2 Home with enclosed sun-room and nice sized yard. Past occupant used enclosed sun-room as 4th bedroom. Located on a cul-de-sac in the nice & quiet neighborhood of Cross Creek. Come bring your family & enjoy the nice parks & outstanding W. Plano Schools. Home features real wood floors throughout & tile in wet areas. NO carpet. Updated Kitchen w. Granite counter top & stainless steel fridge. Bathrooms have been remodeled as well. Don't miss out on this one. NON-smokers only please. No violent dog breeds. Other pets considered on case-by-case basis.



This is a limited service listing.