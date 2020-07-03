All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 29 2019 at 5:41 PM

7905 Sloan Circle

7905 Sloan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7905 Sloan Circle, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3-2-2 Home with enclosed sun-room and nice sized yard. Past occupant used enclosed sun-room as 4th bedroom. Located on a cul-de-sac in the nice & quiet neighborhood of Cross Creek. Come bring your family & enjoy the nice parks & outstanding W. Plano Schools. Home features real wood floors throughout & tile in wet areas. NO carpet. Updated Kitchen w. Granite counter top & stainless steel fridge. Bathrooms have been remodeled as well. Don't miss out on this one. NON-smokers only please. No violent dog breeds. Other pets considered on case-by-case basis.

This is a limited service listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 Sloan Circle have any available units?
7905 Sloan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7905 Sloan Circle have?
Some of 7905 Sloan Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7905 Sloan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7905 Sloan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 Sloan Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7905 Sloan Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7905 Sloan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7905 Sloan Circle offers parking.
Does 7905 Sloan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7905 Sloan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 Sloan Circle have a pool?
No, 7905 Sloan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7905 Sloan Circle have accessible units?
No, 7905 Sloan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 Sloan Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7905 Sloan Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

