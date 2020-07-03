7905 Sloan Circle

Beautiful 3-2-2 Home with enclosed sun-room and nice sized yard. Past occupant used enclosed sun-room as 4th bedroom. Located on a cul-de-sac in the nice & quiet neighborhood of Cross Creek. Come bring your family & enjoy the nice parks & outstanding W. Plano Schools. Home features real wood floors throughout & tile in wet areas. NO carpet. Updated Kitchen w. Granite counter top & stainless steel fridge. Bathrooms have been remodeled as well. Don't miss out on this one. NON-smokers only please. No violent dog breeds. Other pets considered on case-by-case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
