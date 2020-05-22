All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:11 PM

7902 Country Ridge Lane

7902 Country Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7902 Country Ridge Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2284 sq ft, 2 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7902 Country Ridge Lane have any available units?
7902 Country Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 7902 Country Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7902 Country Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7902 Country Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7902 Country Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7902 Country Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 7902 Country Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7902 Country Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7902 Country Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7902 Country Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 7902 Country Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7902 Country Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 7902 Country Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7902 Country Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7902 Country Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7902 Country Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7902 Country Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

