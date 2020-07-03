7901 Constitution Drive

Amenities
PRISTINE HOME IN PLANO! - WOW! Stunning 2 story home in Independence Hill! FIVE BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL BATHS! Formal den and dining room as you walk into the home. Warm neutral tones! HUGE windows providing natural light throughout. Family room with a wrap around fireplace opens to the gourmet kitchen and breakfast nook! Gas cook top! No carpetl. 5th bedroom downstairs perfect for home office or mother-in-law suite. Master suite features dual sinks, a walk in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Call or text Kailey Calhoun for details 214-535-5744
(RLNE3383134)