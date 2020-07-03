All apartments in Plano
7901 Constitution Drive
7901 Constitution Drive

7901 Constitution Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7901 Constitution Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRISTINE HOME IN PLANO! - WOW! Stunning 2 story home in Independence Hill! FIVE BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL BATHS! Formal den and dining room as you walk into the home. Warm neutral tones! HUGE windows providing natural light throughout. Family room with a wrap around fireplace opens to the gourmet kitchen and breakfast nook! Gas cook top! No carpetl. 5th bedroom downstairs perfect for home office or mother-in-law suite. Master suite features dual sinks, a walk in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Call or text Kailey Calhoun for details 214-535-5744

(RLNE3383134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7901 Constitution Drive have any available units?
7901 Constitution Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7901 Constitution Drive have?
Some of 7901 Constitution Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7901 Constitution Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7901 Constitution Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 Constitution Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7901 Constitution Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7901 Constitution Drive offer parking?
No, 7901 Constitution Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7901 Constitution Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7901 Constitution Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 Constitution Drive have a pool?
No, 7901 Constitution Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7901 Constitution Drive have accessible units?
No, 7901 Constitution Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 Constitution Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7901 Constitution Drive has units with dishwashers.

