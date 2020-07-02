7810 Element Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy the urban, walkable lifestyle of Legacy West in this vibrant development. Executive accommodations in this fully-furnished modern home. Three floors including a rooftop deck approximately 700sf in size with views of the Legacy skyline and beautiful sunsets. Located within walking distance to retail, major employers, and 50+ restaurants. Furnishings include Crate & Barrel, West Elm, and custom pieces. Sideyard with turf is perfect for a small dog and is accessible from the lower level. Small dogs welcome upon approval with non-refundable pet deposit and monthly pet fee. Owner is listing agent.