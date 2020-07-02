All apartments in Plano
7810 Element Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7810 Element Ave, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy the urban, walkable lifestyle of Legacy West in this vibrant development. Executive accommodations in this fully-furnished modern home. Three floors including a rooftop deck approximately 700sf in size with views of the Legacy skyline and beautiful sunsets. Located within walking distance to retail, major employers, and 50+ restaurants. Furnishings include Crate & Barrel, West Elm, and custom pieces. Sideyard with turf is perfect for a small dog and is accessible from the lower level. Small dogs welcome upon approval with non-refundable pet deposit and monthly pet fee. Owner is listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7810 Element Avenue have any available units?
7810 Element Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7810 Element Avenue have?
Some of 7810 Element Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7810 Element Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7810 Element Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7810 Element Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7810 Element Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7810 Element Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7810 Element Avenue offers parking.
Does 7810 Element Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7810 Element Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7810 Element Avenue have a pool?
No, 7810 Element Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7810 Element Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7810 Element Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7810 Element Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7810 Element Avenue has units with dishwashers.

