7804 Merit Lane

AMAZING opportunity to lease this FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE Villa steps from Legacy West in Plano! Walk to incredible restaurants, shops & located close to DNT and Headquarters Dr! Designer Decor and Furnishings! Open Concept Living, Light & Bright, first floor open to Dining and Gourmet Kitchen, complete w upscale appliances, including six burner range and enormous island to name a few. Three Bedrooms, Two Full baths and Two half baths! Three story with AMAZING outdoor living space complete with fireplace, covered areas and more! Two Car Garage! You won't want to leave! MUST SEE! Lease Pricing: $5750 per mo w 12 mo lease; $6150 12 mo w util pd; $6150 per mo w 6 mo lease, $6500 w util pd!