Plano, TX
7804 Merit Lane
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:45 AM

7804 Merit Lane

7804 Merit Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7804 Merit Ln, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AMAZING opportunity to lease this FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE Villa steps from Legacy West in Plano! Walk to incredible restaurants, shops & located close to DNT and Headquarters Dr! Designer Decor and Furnishings! Open Concept Living, Light & Bright, first floor open to Dining and Gourmet Kitchen, complete w upscale appliances, including six burner range and enormous island to name a few. Three Bedrooms, Two Full baths and Two half baths! Three story with AMAZING outdoor living space complete with fireplace, covered areas and more! Two Car Garage! You won't want to leave! MUST SEE! Lease Pricing: $5750 per mo w 12 mo lease; $6150 12 mo w util pd; $6150 per mo w 6 mo lease, $6500 w util pd!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7804 Merit Lane have any available units?
7804 Merit Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7804 Merit Lane have?
Some of 7804 Merit Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7804 Merit Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7804 Merit Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7804 Merit Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7804 Merit Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7804 Merit Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7804 Merit Lane offers parking.
Does 7804 Merit Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7804 Merit Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7804 Merit Lane have a pool?
No, 7804 Merit Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7804 Merit Lane have accessible units?
No, 7804 Merit Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7804 Merit Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7804 Merit Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

