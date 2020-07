Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Well maintained 1 story home. 3 spacious bedrooms. Formal Dining and Breakfast Nook. Dining area with Wet Bar, perfect for entertaining! Large Backyard!. Enjoy your morning breakfast in the spacious Kitchen with a dining

nook and pantry overlooking the backyard featuring a covered patio and yard! Very generous Master Bedroom with a Walk-inCloset. Extra Shelving. Enjoy the short walk to the walking trails and playground. Close to 121, 75, 190, Shopping and Entertainment. Do Not Miss!!!