Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7416 Angel Fire Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7416 Angel Fire Drive

7416 Angel Fire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7416 Angel Fire Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 story hm -hardwood floors, freshly painted neutral colored walls & beautiful granite counter tops.Kitchen boasts w. tumbled marble backsplash & spacious cabinetry.Mstr bath has large jetted tub & entire hm has newly installed 2 inch faux wood (white) blinds.Newly installed bathroom counter top in guest bath.Beautiful moldings around door frames & study-sunroom is light & bright w. beautiful large built in desk w. lots of storage space. Backyard is a gorgeous retreat w. mature trees & large patio to entertain on. This hm has all the upgrades many are looking for & has incredible layout for a variety of placement of furniture. Heart of Plano, Steller Schools, Park nearby MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7416 Angel Fire Drive have any available units?
7416 Angel Fire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7416 Angel Fire Drive have?
Some of 7416 Angel Fire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7416 Angel Fire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7416 Angel Fire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7416 Angel Fire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7416 Angel Fire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7416 Angel Fire Drive offer parking?
No, 7416 Angel Fire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7416 Angel Fire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7416 Angel Fire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7416 Angel Fire Drive have a pool?
No, 7416 Angel Fire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7416 Angel Fire Drive have accessible units?
No, 7416 Angel Fire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7416 Angel Fire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7416 Angel Fire Drive has units with dishwashers.

