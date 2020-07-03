All apartments in Plano
741 Cambridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

741 Cambridge Drive

741 Cambridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

741 Cambridge Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Special! If you bring a deposit by 10/31, you will get 30 days of free rent!!**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,674 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Formal living area with brick fireplace and mantle. Kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances! Breakfast area off kitchen. Big backyard, perfect for pets. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
741 Cambridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 741 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
741 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Cambridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 741 Cambridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 741 Cambridge Drive offer parking?
No, 741 Cambridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 741 Cambridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Cambridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Cambridge Drive have a pool?
No, 741 Cambridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 741 Cambridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 741 Cambridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Cambridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 Cambridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 741 Cambridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 Cambridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

