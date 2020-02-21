All apartments in Plano
Location

7400 Lomo Alto, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A MUST SEE in the sought after Plano zip 75024. Property was completely remodeled with granite counter tops, under mount sinks, New Samsung black stainless appliances, bathrooms with marble, remodeled shower in Master, huge walk-in closet, brand new deck in back yard, New retaining wall, new landscape and Much More. Low maintenance pool with a huge deck will make this back yard a great place to spend some quality time!
Easy access to amenities and shopping centers. Close to major roads and Plano Children's Medical Center.
Some of the best schools in Plano ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 Lomo Alto have any available units?
7400 Lomo Alto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7400 Lomo Alto have?
Some of 7400 Lomo Alto's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7400 Lomo Alto currently offering any rent specials?
7400 Lomo Alto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 Lomo Alto pet-friendly?
No, 7400 Lomo Alto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7400 Lomo Alto offer parking?
Yes, 7400 Lomo Alto offers parking.
Does 7400 Lomo Alto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 Lomo Alto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 Lomo Alto have a pool?
Yes, 7400 Lomo Alto has a pool.
Does 7400 Lomo Alto have accessible units?
No, 7400 Lomo Alto does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 Lomo Alto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7400 Lomo Alto has units with dishwashers.

