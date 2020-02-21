7400 Lomo Alto

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

A MUST SEE in the sought after Plano zip 75024. Property was completely remodeled with granite counter tops, under mount sinks, New Samsung black stainless appliances, bathrooms with marble, remodeled shower in Master, huge walk-in closet, brand new deck in back yard, New retaining wall, new landscape and Much More. Low maintenance pool with a huge deck will make this back yard a great place to spend some quality time!

Easy access to amenities and shopping centers. Close to major roads and Plano Children's Medical Center.

Some of the best schools in Plano ISD!