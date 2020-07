Amenities

Location! Location! Location!. Excellent opportunity to rent a brand new Condo-Townhome property in the heart of Plano. Rare to find townhome with private backyard maintained by the tenant. Minutes away from lots of major corporate offices such as State Farm, and Toyota. DART Cityline access right at the front of the neighborhood. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, AND DRYER INCLUDED.Don't miss this rare opportunity!!!