Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:05 PM

7132 Dry Creek Drive

7132 Dry Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7132 Dry Creek Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
House For Lease in Plano - Beautiful 2-story house. Great Open Floor plan with lot of natural light throughout the house. 3 Bedrooms plus a Study, 2.5 Bath, 2 Living, 2 Dining. Downstairs has a study room and a half bath. Spacious family room. All bedrooms and a game room upstairs. Spacious Master Bedroom wide Huge closet. Wood Floors, High Ceiling. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.

https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/ntreis/14293232

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

(REQUEST SHOWING):
Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click View Details for more information, then click Contact Us to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE5571772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7132 Dry Creek Drive have any available units?
7132 Dry Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 7132 Dry Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7132 Dry Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7132 Dry Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7132 Dry Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7132 Dry Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 7132 Dry Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7132 Dry Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7132 Dry Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7132 Dry Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 7132 Dry Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7132 Dry Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7132 Dry Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7132 Dry Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7132 Dry Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7132 Dry Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7132 Dry Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

