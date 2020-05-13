7128 Wolfemont Lane

Amenities

AVAL NOW - NO CATS - 2 dogs less than 25 lb, Wonderful town home in the heart of Plano with 3BR-2.5 bath with 2 car front entry garage.New compressor(2018) Tall ceilings in Family. Formal Dining, Kitchen with plenty of cabinets overlooks the spacious living & dining room, The kitchen Half bath & laundry room located on the 1st floor. 2nd floor living could also be an office space. Split bedrooms, Large master suite with his and hers closet Master Bath with vanity, shower & jetted tub. Fenced backyard with grassy area. HOA takes care of yard and pool. Easy access to 75, entertainment, restaurants, movie theater and retail (Allen outlet).