7128 Wolfemont Lane
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:36 AM

7128 Wolfemont Lane

7128 Wolfmont Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7128 Wolfmont Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
pet friendly
AVAL NOW - NO CATS - 2 dogs less than 25 lb, Wonderful town home in the heart of Plano with 3BR-2.5 bath with 2 car front entry garage.New compressor(2018) Tall ceilings in Family. Formal Dining, Kitchen with plenty of cabinets overlooks the spacious living & dining room, The kitchen Half bath & laundry room located on the 1st floor. 2nd floor living could also be an office space. Split bedrooms, Large master suite with his and hers closet Master Bath with vanity, shower & jetted tub. Fenced backyard with grassy area. HOA takes care of yard and pool. Easy access to 75, entertainment, restaurants, movie theater and retail (Allen outlet).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7128 Wolfemont Lane have any available units?
7128 Wolfemont Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7128 Wolfemont Lane have?
Some of 7128 Wolfemont Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7128 Wolfemont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7128 Wolfemont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7128 Wolfemont Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7128 Wolfemont Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7128 Wolfemont Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7128 Wolfemont Lane offers parking.
Does 7128 Wolfemont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7128 Wolfemont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7128 Wolfemont Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7128 Wolfemont Lane has a pool.
Does 7128 Wolfemont Lane have accessible units?
No, 7128 Wolfemont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7128 Wolfemont Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7128 Wolfemont Lane has units with dishwashers.

