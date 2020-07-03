All apartments in Plano
712 Tribal Road
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

712 Tribal Road

712 Tribal Road · No Longer Available
Location

712 Tribal Road, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Interior just professionally painted with designer colors. Beautiful Chef's kitchen w stunning Granite Ctps, Ceramic Blacksplash, Oversized tile floors, SS Appliances, High End recently installed carpet and pad, Vaulted ceilings and large corner fenced rear yard close to schools and shopping and dining. House only leased once before. 1 small dog up to 30 lb, 2 yr old+, case by case. You show, we write lease. $50 MO or cert chk per adult occup, with TAR AP each. Owner looking for lease thru May or June 2021. Please verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Tribal Road have any available units?
712 Tribal Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Tribal Road have?
Some of 712 Tribal Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Tribal Road currently offering any rent specials?
712 Tribal Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Tribal Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Tribal Road is pet friendly.
Does 712 Tribal Road offer parking?
Yes, 712 Tribal Road offers parking.
Does 712 Tribal Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Tribal Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Tribal Road have a pool?
No, 712 Tribal Road does not have a pool.
Does 712 Tribal Road have accessible units?
No, 712 Tribal Road does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Tribal Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Tribal Road has units with dishwashers.

