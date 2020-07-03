712 Tribal Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Interior just professionally painted with designer colors. Beautiful Chef's kitchen w stunning Granite Ctps, Ceramic Blacksplash, Oversized tile floors, SS Appliances, High End recently installed carpet and pad, Vaulted ceilings and large corner fenced rear yard close to schools and shopping and dining. House only leased once before. 1 small dog up to 30 lb, 2 yr old+, case by case. You show, we write lease. $50 MO or cert chk per adult occup, with TAR AP each. Owner looking for lease thru May or June 2021. Please verify schools.