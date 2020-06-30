Great location and close to N.Dallas Pkwy & Hwy 75! Beautifully kept home with decorative lighting and spacious open floor plan ready to be your next home. Kitchen with a large island and great layout leading to a spacious backyard with pool and entertainment area. 1st floor master bedroom with jetted tub and double sink in the bathroom. 2 car garage & 2 car covered parking. Buyer & Buyers agent to verify schools and measurements.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7101 Dunster have any available units?
7101 Dunster doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7101 Dunster have?
Some of 7101 Dunster's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 Dunster currently offering any rent specials?
7101 Dunster is not currently offering any rent specials.