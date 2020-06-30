7101 Dunster

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great location and close to N.Dallas Pkwy & Hwy 75! Beautifully kept home with decorative lighting and spacious open floor plan ready to be your next home. Kitchen with a large island and great layout leading to a spacious backyard with pool and entertainment area. 1st floor master bedroom with jetted tub and double sink in the bathroom. 2 car garage & 2 car covered parking.

Buyer & Buyers agent to verify schools and measurements.