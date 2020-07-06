Be the first to live in this brand new home! Corner unit with an open concept. Wood floors on the first floor. Beautiful white kitchen with Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Master en suite with large shower and dual vanities. Just minutes to PGBT and HWY75 and close to shopping and dining!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 704 Reeves Lane have any available units?
704 Reeves Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Reeves Lane have?
Some of 704 Reeves Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Reeves Lane currently offering any rent specials?
704 Reeves Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.