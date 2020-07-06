All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 704 Reeves Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
704 Reeves Lane
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:55 AM

704 Reeves Lane

704 Reeves Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

704 Reeves Ln, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Be the first to live in this brand new home! Corner unit with an open concept. Wood floors on the first floor. Beautiful white kitchen with Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Master en suite with large shower and dual vanities. Just minutes to PGBT and HWY75 and close to shopping and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Reeves Lane have any available units?
704 Reeves Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Reeves Lane have?
Some of 704 Reeves Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Reeves Lane currently offering any rent specials?
704 Reeves Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Reeves Lane pet-friendly?
No, 704 Reeves Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 704 Reeves Lane offer parking?
Yes, 704 Reeves Lane offers parking.
Does 704 Reeves Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Reeves Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Reeves Lane have a pool?
No, 704 Reeves Lane does not have a pool.
Does 704 Reeves Lane have accessible units?
No, 704 Reeves Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Reeves Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Reeves Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District