704 Reeves Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Be the first to live in this brand new home! Corner unit with an open concept. Wood floors on the first floor. Beautiful white kitchen with Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Master en suite with large shower and dual vanities. Just minutes to PGBT and HWY75 and close to shopping and dining!