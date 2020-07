Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Simply stunning Mediterranean, former Sotherby model home loaded with custom finishes and features! 5 levels featuring wine grotto with FB, soaring ceiling in family room with stone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with Viking stainless steel appliances and gorgeous granite counters. Master overlooks pool with fountain and spa. Media room, game room with wet bar. Sitting area in Master. 2 additional bedrooms with private baths and Executive Study with fireplace. Partially furnished.