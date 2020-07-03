7008 Hillview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great spacious 4 bedroom North Plano location, walking distance to Hendrick Middle School. Solar screens east and west to help keep electric bills low. All bedrooms up. Large back yard. Updated appliances, island kitchen, refrigerator included. Large welcoming Master suite with separate sinks, whirlpool tub, large walk in closets. Recently updated flooring and paint. Ready for immediate occupancy. Easy commute to across Legacy Dr to all north Plano businesses, entertainment, shopping, and quick access to Hwy 75.