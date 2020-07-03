All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:52 PM

7008 Hillview Drive

7008 Hillview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7008 Hillview Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great spacious 4 bedroom North Plano location, walking distance to Hendrick Middle School. Solar screens east and west to help keep electric bills low. All bedrooms up. Large back yard. Updated appliances, island kitchen, refrigerator included. Large welcoming Master suite with separate sinks, whirlpool tub, large walk in closets. Recently updated flooring and paint. Ready for immediate occupancy. Easy commute to across Legacy Dr to all north Plano businesses, entertainment, shopping, and quick access to Hwy 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 Hillview Drive have any available units?
7008 Hillview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7008 Hillview Drive have?
Some of 7008 Hillview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 Hillview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7008 Hillview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 Hillview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7008 Hillview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7008 Hillview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7008 Hillview Drive offers parking.
Does 7008 Hillview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7008 Hillview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 Hillview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7008 Hillview Drive has a pool.
Does 7008 Hillview Drive have accessible units?
No, 7008 Hillview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 Hillview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7008 Hillview Drive has units with dishwashers.

