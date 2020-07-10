All apartments in Plano
7004 Childrens Way

7004 Children's Way · No Longer Available
Location

7004 Children's Way, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Impeccably kept describes this beautiful Single story home located in Prestigious PLANO ISD!!! Spacious light and bright Open floor plan offers 3 bedroom plus STUDY and Sun room. Impressive entryway, Large Living room w Cozy fireplace, Gourmet kitchen w Granite counter tops, Gas cooktop, stylish backsplash, butler's pantry, window coverings, Gorgeous wood floors in study, living ,dinning, Hallway and all bedrooms. 3 car Garage. HUGE backyard with extended patio to relax or entertain guests. Easy access to Hwy's as well as a number of major employment and entertainment areas. Refrigerator included. Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7004 Childrens Way have any available units?
7004 Childrens Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7004 Childrens Way have?
Some of 7004 Childrens Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 Childrens Way currently offering any rent specials?
7004 Childrens Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7004 Childrens Way pet-friendly?
No, 7004 Childrens Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7004 Childrens Way offer parking?
Yes, 7004 Childrens Way offers parking.
Does 7004 Childrens Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7004 Childrens Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7004 Childrens Way have a pool?
No, 7004 Childrens Way does not have a pool.
Does 7004 Childrens Way have accessible units?
No, 7004 Childrens Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7004 Childrens Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7004 Childrens Way has units with dishwashers.

