7004 Childrens Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Impeccably kept describes this beautiful Single story home located in Prestigious PLANO ISD!!! Spacious light and bright Open floor plan offers 3 bedroom plus STUDY and Sun room. Impressive entryway, Large Living room w Cozy fireplace, Gourmet kitchen w Granite counter tops, Gas cooktop, stylish backsplash, butler's pantry, window coverings, Gorgeous wood floors in study, living ,dinning, Hallway and all bedrooms. 3 car Garage. HUGE backyard with extended patio to relax or entertain guests. Easy access to Hwy's as well as a number of major employment and entertainment areas. Refrigerator included. Ready to move in!