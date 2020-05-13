All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6936 Barbican Drive

6936 Barbican Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6936 Barbican Drive, Plano, TX 75023
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PERFECT LOCATION! 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Third room can be used as office. Full side yard with area for patio furniture. Don't miss this BEAUTY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6936 Barbican Drive have any available units?
6936 Barbican Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6936 Barbican Drive have?
Some of 6936 Barbican Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6936 Barbican Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6936 Barbican Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6936 Barbican Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6936 Barbican Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6936 Barbican Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6936 Barbican Drive offers parking.
Does 6936 Barbican Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6936 Barbican Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6936 Barbican Drive have a pool?
No, 6936 Barbican Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6936 Barbican Drive have accessible units?
No, 6936 Barbican Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6936 Barbican Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6936 Barbican Drive has units with dishwashers.

