6936 Barbican Drive

PERFECT LOCATION! 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Third room can be used as office. Full side yard with area for patio furniture. Don't miss this BEAUTY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
