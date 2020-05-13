6936 Barbican Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

PERFECT LOCATION! 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Third room can be used as office. Full side yard with area for patio furniture. Don't miss this BEAUTY!