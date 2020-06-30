All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 7 2019 at 9:15 PM

6908 Council Drive

6908 Council Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6908 Council Dr, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained one story, 4 bedrooms 2 baths property in the heart of Plano. Near to all the new development at Legacy West. Highly desired exemplary Plano West schools; also conveniently located close to shopping, dinning and major highways. Wood floors in all common areas and tile in the dine-in kitchen. It comes complete with a bonus backyard shed wired for electricity, perfect for extra storage or work room,. Excellent neighborhood and enough space for the entire family, don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6908 Council Drive have any available units?
6908 Council Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6908 Council Drive have?
Some of 6908 Council Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6908 Council Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6908 Council Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6908 Council Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6908 Council Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6908 Council Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6908 Council Drive offers parking.
Does 6908 Council Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6908 Council Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6908 Council Drive have a pool?
No, 6908 Council Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6908 Council Drive have accessible units?
No, 6908 Council Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6908 Council Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6908 Council Drive has units with dishwashers.

