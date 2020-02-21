All apartments in Plano
6813 Ashmont Drive
6813 Ashmont Drive

6813 Ashmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6813 Ashmont Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great schools, Great location in the heart of Plano! Well maintained, spacious home is close to major employment and shopping, great schools. New Energy Star Stainless Steel appliances make cooking a breeze. This house is with new HVAC and other updates, and has been cleaned and are ready to move in, it is a must see! New yard sprinkler system is now installed, fresh paints are progressing and will be finished by Nov.23rd.
Pest control is included and 6 months short term is also considered under some conditions. Please text for asking details or scheduling viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6813 Ashmont Drive have any available units?
6813 Ashmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6813 Ashmont Drive have?
Some of 6813 Ashmont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6813 Ashmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6813 Ashmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6813 Ashmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6813 Ashmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6813 Ashmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6813 Ashmont Drive offers parking.
Does 6813 Ashmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6813 Ashmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6813 Ashmont Drive have a pool?
No, 6813 Ashmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6813 Ashmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 6813 Ashmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6813 Ashmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6813 Ashmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

