6813 Ashmont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great schools, Great location in the heart of Plano! Well maintained, spacious home is close to major employment and shopping, great schools. New Energy Star Stainless Steel appliances make cooking a breeze. This house is with new HVAC and other updates, and has been cleaned and are ready to move in, it is a must see! New yard sprinkler system is now installed, fresh paints are progressing and will be finished by Nov.23rd.

Pest control is included and 6 months short term is also considered under some conditions. Please text for asking details or scheduling viewing.