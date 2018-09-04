All apartments in Plano
6768 Burr Oak Drive
6768 Burr Oak Drive

6768 Burr Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6768 Burr Oak Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom Goodman model home with heavily treed greenbelt view from large backyard. Large deck with access from the family room or the master bedroom accents the large back yard. Kitchen with beautiful granite. Open floor plan with high ceilings and plenty of windows with great views. Lots of moldings thru out. Very open floor plan with stacked formals as you enter and the kitchen open to the family room and breakfast areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6768 Burr Oak Drive have any available units?
6768 Burr Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6768 Burr Oak Drive have?
Some of 6768 Burr Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6768 Burr Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6768 Burr Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6768 Burr Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6768 Burr Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6768 Burr Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6768 Burr Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 6768 Burr Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6768 Burr Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6768 Burr Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 6768 Burr Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6768 Burr Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 6768 Burr Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6768 Burr Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6768 Burr Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

