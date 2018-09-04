6768 Burr Oak Drive

Beautiful 4 bedroom Goodman model home with heavily treed greenbelt view from large backyard. Large deck with access from the family room or the master bedroom accents the large back yard. Kitchen with beautiful granite. Open floor plan with high ceilings and plenty of windows with great views. Lots of moldings thru out. Very open floor plan with stacked formals as you enter and the kitchen open to the family room and breakfast areas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
