Plano, TX
6716 Roman Court
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:34 AM

6716 Roman Court

6716 Roman Court · No Longer Available
Location

6716 Roman Court, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ALL NEW EXTERIOR & INTERIOR PAINT. NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT AND NEW WATER HEATER. ROOF 2017, HVAC 2018, LTTW FOUNDATION 2018 ,WROUGHT IRON FENCE 2018, BRICK WALL REMODELED 2018. Enjoy this open concept with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Spacious open well lit kitchen. Two Living and Dining areas perfect for entertaining. All ceramic tile floors downstairs. Wood Tile in Master bedroom on first floor. Walk to Plano Recreation Center. New paint in the kitchen, breakfast area, family room, and all bedrooms. This beautiful family home will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 Roman Court have any available units?
6716 Roman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6716 Roman Court have?
Some of 6716 Roman Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 Roman Court currently offering any rent specials?
6716 Roman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 Roman Court pet-friendly?
No, 6716 Roman Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6716 Roman Court offer parking?
Yes, 6716 Roman Court offers parking.
Does 6716 Roman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6716 Roman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 Roman Court have a pool?
No, 6716 Roman Court does not have a pool.
Does 6716 Roman Court have accessible units?
No, 6716 Roman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 Roman Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6716 Roman Court has units with dishwashers.

