6716 Roman Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ALL NEW EXTERIOR & INTERIOR PAINT. NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT AND NEW WATER HEATER. ROOF 2017, HVAC 2018, LTTW FOUNDATION 2018 ,WROUGHT IRON FENCE 2018, BRICK WALL REMODELED 2018. Enjoy this open concept with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Spacious open well lit kitchen. Two Living and Dining areas perfect for entertaining. All ceramic tile floors downstairs. Wood Tile in Master bedroom on first floor. Walk to Plano Recreation Center. New paint in the kitchen, breakfast area, family room, and all bedrooms. This beautiful family home will not last.