6704 Ashmont Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

6704 Ashmont Drive

6704 Ashmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6704 Ashmont Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
Beautiful home with huge back yard & large deck. All bedrooms are upstairs. Impressive staircase. Open kitchen has tile flooring, textured walls, & double ovens. Bonus room could be used as study or game room. 2016 updates include hardwoods, tile, carpet & fresh paint. Wonderful drive up and lush landscaping! Walk to park and schools! Refrigerator not included.
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6704 Ashmont Drive have any available units?
6704 Ashmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6704 Ashmont Drive have?
Some of 6704 Ashmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6704 Ashmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6704 Ashmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6704 Ashmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6704 Ashmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6704 Ashmont Drive offer parking?
No, 6704 Ashmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6704 Ashmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6704 Ashmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6704 Ashmont Drive have a pool?
No, 6704 Ashmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6704 Ashmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 6704 Ashmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6704 Ashmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6704 Ashmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

