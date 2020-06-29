6701 Shady Bend Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

RECENTLY UPDATED CORNER LOT IN SHOAL CREEK! Plano ISD! Updates Include: New carpet, tile & light fixtures throughout, and granite countertops in the kitchen! Open concept floor plan with 2 Living Areas, 2 Dining Areas, Master Bedroom and Half Bath on the lower level; One Living Area & 2 Bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy full access to the community pool and gym. Available for immediate move-in! Please sign and return the COVID-19 Certification For Rental Properties (see documents) via email or text prior to all showings.