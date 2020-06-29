6701 Shady Bend Lane

Amenities
RECENTLY UPDATED CORNER LOT IN SHOAL CREEK! Plano ISD! Updates Include: New carpet, tile & light fixtures throughout, and granite countertops in the kitchen! Open concept floor plan with 2 Living Areas, 2 Dining Areas, Master Bedroom and Half Bath on the lower level; One Living Area & 2 Bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy full access to the community pool and gym. Available for immediate move-in! Please sign and return the COVID-19 Certification For Rental Properties (see documents) via email or text prior to all showings.