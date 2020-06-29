All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:18 PM

6701 Shady Bend Lane

6701 Shady Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6701 Shady Bend Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
RECENTLY UPDATED CORNER LOT IN SHOAL CREEK! Plano ISD! Updates Include: New carpet, tile & light fixtures throughout, and granite countertops in the kitchen! Open concept floor plan with 2 Living Areas, 2 Dining Areas, Master Bedroom and Half Bath on the lower level; One Living Area & 2 Bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy full access to the community pool and gym. Available for immediate move-in! Please sign and return the COVID-19 Certification For Rental Properties (see documents) via email or text prior to all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 Shady Bend Lane have any available units?
6701 Shady Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 Shady Bend Lane have?
Some of 6701 Shady Bend Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 Shady Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Shady Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Shady Bend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6701 Shady Bend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6701 Shady Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6701 Shady Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 6701 Shady Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 Shady Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Shady Bend Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6701 Shady Bend Lane has a pool.
Does 6701 Shady Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 6701 Shady Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 Shady Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6701 Shady Bend Lane has units with dishwashers.

