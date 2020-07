Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Location, Location, Location! It's located in the center of west Plano. All schools are exemplary. Master down-2 bedrooms plus loft area up. Real Hardwoods on first floor. Granite counter in the kitchen. Plantation Shutters & wood blinds. Private large courtyard with gate...visitors must be 'buzzed' in before entering, a great security feature for this unique neighborhood. one patio off kitchen and second patio in the back yard with new yard brick. Walking to rec center-jog trail!