Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6504 Sleepy Spring Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:09 AM

6504 Sleepy Spring Drive

6504 Sleepy Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6504 Sleepy Spring Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Gorgeous drive up appeal boasts gated front porch & lush landscaping. Soaring entry featuring 2 story vaulted ceilings & beautiful wood floors is sure to please w- formals & elegant winding staircase. Floor to ceiling stone fireplace & stacked windows highlight this open style floor plan w- spacious Chef's kitchen loaded w- custom inset backsplash, under counter lighting, huge granite island & gas cooktop- an entertainer's dream! Impress your friends with media cove & bar seating for those interactive gaming nights & open game room w-window seat. Split bedrooms provide privacy. Low maintenance backyard w-pergola. Fabulous location just minutes from DNT & Willowbrook mall. Highly acclaimed West Plano Schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6504 Sleepy Spring Drive have any available units?
6504 Sleepy Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6504 Sleepy Spring Drive have?
Some of 6504 Sleepy Spring Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6504 Sleepy Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6504 Sleepy Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 Sleepy Spring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6504 Sleepy Spring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6504 Sleepy Spring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6504 Sleepy Spring Drive offers parking.
Does 6504 Sleepy Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6504 Sleepy Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 Sleepy Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 6504 Sleepy Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6504 Sleepy Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 6504 Sleepy Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 Sleepy Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6504 Sleepy Spring Drive has units with dishwashers.

