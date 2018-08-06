6504 Sleepy Spring Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous drive up appeal boasts gated front porch & lush landscaping. Soaring entry featuring 2 story vaulted ceilings & beautiful wood floors is sure to please w- formals & elegant winding staircase. Floor to ceiling stone fireplace & stacked windows highlight this open style floor plan w- spacious Chef's kitchen loaded w- custom inset backsplash, under counter lighting, huge granite island & gas cooktop- an entertainer's dream! Impress your friends with media cove & bar seating for those interactive gaming nights & open game room w-window seat. Split bedrooms provide privacy. Low maintenance backyard w-pergola. Fabulous location just minutes from DNT & Willowbrook mall. Highly acclaimed West Plano Schools!!