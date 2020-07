Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautiful corner lot brand new built townhome. With Spectacular light fixtures throughout the living room,kitchen and dining area. You will have a gorgeous view of greenbelt just outside the front door. Location is wonderful. Within 3 miles of 121 and Dallas North Tollway. This home is located in the heart of West Plano. Shopping, restaurants, walking trail all within the 3 mile radius. This is a furnished home.