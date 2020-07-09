6428 Abbotsford Drive

Amenities
LOCATION! Exemplary schools. Balcony, front porch, hardwood flooring, hi-ceiling, curve staircase, open floor plan. Living room with ceiling arch niche. Kitchen has many cabinets, granite counter top, island, stainless steel appliances, coffee bar, large breakfast area. Downstairs has 2 full baths, Office & Master bedroom with ceiling arch niche, huge walk-in closets. Upstairs has large game room & media room, 4 bedrooms & full bath. Large backyard & patio cover. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer included (but we are not sure about the conditions.)
[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]
Visit us for showing. Min credit score 600.