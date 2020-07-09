All apartments in Plano
Location

6428 Abbotsford Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
game room
parking
garage
media room
LOCATION! Exemplary schools. Balcony, front porch, hardwood flooring, hi-ceiling, curve staircase, open floor plan. Living room with ceiling arch niche. Kitchen has many cabinets, granite counter top, island, stainless steel appliances, coffee bar, large breakfast area. Downstairs has 2 full baths, Office & Master bedroom with ceiling arch niche, huge walk-in closets. Upstairs has large game room & media room, 4 bedrooms & full bath. Large backyard & patio cover. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer included (but we are not sure about the conditions.)

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]
Visit us for showing. Min credit score 600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6428 Abbotsford Drive have any available units?
6428 Abbotsford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6428 Abbotsford Drive have?
Some of 6428 Abbotsford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6428 Abbotsford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6428 Abbotsford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6428 Abbotsford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6428 Abbotsford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6428 Abbotsford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6428 Abbotsford Drive offers parking.
Does 6428 Abbotsford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6428 Abbotsford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6428 Abbotsford Drive have a pool?
No, 6428 Abbotsford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6428 Abbotsford Drive have accessible units?
No, 6428 Abbotsford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6428 Abbotsford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6428 Abbotsford Drive has units with dishwashers.

