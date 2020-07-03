All apartments in Plano
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:06 AM

6409 Riveredge Dr

6409 Riveredge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6409 Riveredge Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very safe and well maintained community. Includes community pool, clubhouse, & gym as well as yard maintenance. Call Kevin at 214-868-1397 for more info. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6409 Riveredge Dr have any available units?
6409 Riveredge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6409 Riveredge Dr have?
Some of 6409 Riveredge Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6409 Riveredge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6409 Riveredge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6409 Riveredge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6409 Riveredge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6409 Riveredge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6409 Riveredge Dr offers parking.
Does 6409 Riveredge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6409 Riveredge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6409 Riveredge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6409 Riveredge Dr has a pool.
Does 6409 Riveredge Dr have accessible units?
No, 6409 Riveredge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6409 Riveredge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6409 Riveredge Dr has units with dishwashers.

