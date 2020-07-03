All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 23 2019 at 6:32 AM

6404 Burbank Way

6404 Burbank Way · No Longer Available
Location

6404 Burbank Way, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Beautifully finished two-story townhome in Harvard Villas, a subdivision of highly coveted West Plano. This location truly has it all, with access to shopping, dining, parks and recreational facilities, and the corporate headquarters of several large businesses. The townhome is nestled in the interior of the community, backed up to a greenbelt. Three large bedrooms, oversized game room, laundry upstairs, and two-car garage. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Includes refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Zoned for the exceptional Plano ISD, Jasper High and Plano West Senior High.

Tenant pays utilities and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6404 Burbank Way have any available units?
6404 Burbank Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6404 Burbank Way have?
Some of 6404 Burbank Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6404 Burbank Way currently offering any rent specials?
6404 Burbank Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6404 Burbank Way pet-friendly?
No, 6404 Burbank Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6404 Burbank Way offer parking?
Yes, 6404 Burbank Way offers parking.
Does 6404 Burbank Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6404 Burbank Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6404 Burbank Way have a pool?
No, 6404 Burbank Way does not have a pool.
Does 6404 Burbank Way have accessible units?
No, 6404 Burbank Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6404 Burbank Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6404 Burbank Way has units with dishwashers.

