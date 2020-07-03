6404 Burbank Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Beautifully finished two-story townhome in Harvard Villas, a subdivision of highly coveted West Plano. This location truly has it all, with access to shopping, dining, parks and recreational facilities, and the corporate headquarters of several large businesses. The townhome is nestled in the interior of the community, backed up to a greenbelt. Three large bedrooms, oversized game room, laundry upstairs, and two-car garage. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Includes refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Zoned for the exceptional Plano ISD, Jasper High and Plano West Senior High.



Tenant pays utilities and lawn care.