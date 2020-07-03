All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6317 Pintail Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6317 Pintail Court
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:23 AM

6317 Pintail Court

6317 Pintail Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6317 Pintail Court, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
**This amazing well-maintained home provides a very comfortable layout perfect for all your needs. Formal Living & Dining rooms, private study. Chef's kitchen with large island, granite counter tops breakfast bar and room; over looks family room with built-ins perfect for entertaining and hosting guest. Master suite features sitting area with private exit to pool spa. His and her vanities and closets, jetted tub and separate shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms with the 4th upstairs with private bathroom. Lawn and pool maintenance provided*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6317 Pintail Court have any available units?
6317 Pintail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6317 Pintail Court have?
Some of 6317 Pintail Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6317 Pintail Court currently offering any rent specials?
6317 Pintail Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6317 Pintail Court pet-friendly?
No, 6317 Pintail Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6317 Pintail Court offer parking?
Yes, 6317 Pintail Court offers parking.
Does 6317 Pintail Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6317 Pintail Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6317 Pintail Court have a pool?
Yes, 6317 Pintail Court has a pool.
Does 6317 Pintail Court have accessible units?
No, 6317 Pintail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6317 Pintail Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6317 Pintail Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District