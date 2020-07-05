All apartments in Plano
6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive

6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 CAR GARAGE*4 BR, 3.5 BATHS, 3-LIVING AREAS* WEST PLANO LOCATION*INTERIOR CUL-DE-SAC Lot*Excellent floorplan*Separate LR & DR*Large center family room opens to Kitchen-Breakfast*Fireplace with built-ins*Master BR+study(or 5th BR) down* 3 br+GameRm up*Updated Hardwood Flooring in Entry, Family, Kitchen & Breakfast Rooms*Designer tile in utility rm*Granite Vantiy & Frameless Glass Shower in Master Bathroom** Updated appliacnes in Kitchen*Walk to Barksdale Elementary or Glen Meadows Park* Close to Arbor Hills Nature Preserve*(Attendance to Plano West Sr High*Nice updates include kitchen & master bath granite,updated lighting fixtures.*Walk-in storage*ONLY $2650 FOR 1st - 6-MO of LEASE, then $2895 on 1 yr+ lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive have any available units?
6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive have?
Some of 6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive offers parking.
Does 6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive have a pool?
No, 6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive have accessible units?
No, 6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive has units with dishwashers.

