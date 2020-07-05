6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 CAR GARAGE*4 BR, 3.5 BATHS, 3-LIVING AREAS* WEST PLANO LOCATION*INTERIOR CUL-DE-SAC Lot*Excellent floorplan*Separate LR & DR*Large center family room opens to Kitchen-Breakfast*Fireplace with built-ins*Master BR+study(or 5th BR) down* 3 br+GameRm up*Updated Hardwood Flooring in Entry, Family, Kitchen & Breakfast Rooms*Designer tile in utility rm*Granite Vantiy & Frameless Glass Shower in Master Bathroom** Updated appliacnes in Kitchen*Walk to Barksdale Elementary or Glen Meadows Park* Close to Arbor Hills Nature Preserve*(Attendance to Plano West Sr High*Nice updates include kitchen & master bath granite,updated lighting fixtures.*Walk-in storage*ONLY $2650 FOR 1st - 6-MO of LEASE, then $2895 on 1 yr+ lease.